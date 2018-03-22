Carolinas Song Festival Easter Concert

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 22, 2018 – 1:38 pm -

The Carolinas Song Festival history of promoting gospel music in the Carolinas was founded and hosted by Bill Hefner and the Harvesters Quartet,later by Charlie Burke and the Singing Americans. Today, Charlie Griffin continues the sixty year legacy promoting the best in gospel music.

What a way to kick off the Easter season by joining in with one of the most celebrated concert series in the Carolinas. The Carolinas Song Festival returns with the Harvesters Quartet (original host of this annual event), featuring Crowns Of Light Acappella Quartet, Charlie Griffin and the Mt. Holly Jubliation Choir.

March 24, 2018 at 6pm. FREE ADMISSION. Love offering received. Don’t miss this night of gospel music in the Charlotte Metro-region!

