CCX ’18 offers Christian Country Saturday Showcase

Written by Staff on May 4, 2018 – 6:25 pm -

Christian Country Expo 2018 in Cookeville, Tennessee, being presented at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, runs May 3-5, 2018.

On Saturday, May 4, CCX ’18 will be hosting an afternoon showcase at the Family Traditions Cafe, located alongside Interstate 40 in Cookeville, Tennessee, just off exit 287.

Hear Michael Lee, Jamie Flanakin, Bruce Hetrick, Wade Phillips, McKay Project and many more.

Daily showcases start at 10 am, and evening concerts start at 6:30 pm.The doors will open at 6.

Admission to the event is a canned food item that will be donated to the Cookeville Rescue Mission. Luke Eldridge, Assistant Director of the Mission says, “100% of everything donated at the Christian Country Expo will go directly to the needy people here in Cookeville!”

“This is the first year for the event in Cookeville and I am excited to grow this event,” says Rob Patz of Coastal Media. “We are happy to bring attention to some very well deserved Christian Artists.”

Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.

For more information, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741

Or Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892.

Find Christian Country Expo On Facebook Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related