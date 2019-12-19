Written by scoopsnews on December 19, 2019 – 1:02 pm -

SGN Scoops is celebrating 75 Radio Stations reporting to the magazine. As you may have heard, we are also going to a full color print magazine beginning with the January 2020 edition.

We will be featuring each station over the next coming weeks. We want to put a face with each DJ and point you to their website and programs. We want every station possible to spin this great music that we all love. We welcome online and terrestrial stations to send an email to rob@sgnscoops.com to apply.

We are honored to have these stations on board with submitting their chart for the best in Gospel, Bluegrass, and Christian Country Music.

“During this holiday season, we are very excited to share our news with you, our readers.” states Rob Patz.

Merry Christmas and remember JESUS is the reason for the season!

