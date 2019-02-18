Change For 3rd Row Boys

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 18, 2019 – 10:33 am -

Throughout the history of 3RB, God has orchestrated some very interesting and wonderful changes. About 3 years ago when we decided to venture into the world of southern gospel radio, little did we know what God would reveal to us! He has blessed us so richly since then, and has opened doors to many new opportunities and experiences. We’ve met so many new people and been able to sing in some truly memorable places! We’ve even had our very first top 40 song! God is good!! We know that there are even more wonderful things in store and we are excited to see them happen!

One thing in store for us is another change. After almost 5 years of singing with 3RB, Josh Ranke has decided it is time for him to step down. As many of you know, he and his beautiful wife Katie just welcomed their first child Alexis in October after a very tedious pregnancy. God blessed them with a beautiful and healthy baby girl, and their story has become a very powerful testimony in our concerts. However, it also was the beginning of God revealing new plans that He has in store for Josh and Katie. For those of you who know Josh well, you know he has a HUGE heart for ministry and seeing souls saved. So much so, that he is willing to sacrifice anything to see people come to Christ, especially youth. With the increased reach and travel of 3RB, Josh feels he needs to step away in order to have time to move into other areas of ministry that God is presenting to him. We love Josh and Katie so much and know that they are truly following God’s leading. We will miss them dearly, but we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them as well as 3RB!

So now we are preparing for our next chapter. We are starting our search immediately but are VERY thankful that Josh has decided to stay on board until we find a new vocalist. He feels very adamant about the future of 3RB and wants to make sure we have plenty of time to find the right man to take his place. We are very grateful for Josh staying on board until then because we want to make sure we find the perfect fit! With that being said, we will be holding auditions over the next few months as we anticipate an exciting new season for 3RB! If you or someone you know is interested and feel would be a good fit for our group, please send us an MP3 or video of you singing, along with a pic and brief history of your ministry experience. Please email it all to info@3rdrowboys.com and we will be in touch with you if we’d like to know more and set up an audition. We have some exciting times ahead of us and can’t wait to see who God has in store for it all!

Thank you all for your continued prayers, love and support! We do appreciate your prayers that we will be very God honoring in our search for a new vocalist, and that our hearts will be patient for that man that He has planned for us. In the meantime, if we are in your area soon, please be sure to join us so you can see Josh and give him well wishes for his bright future! God bless you all!

