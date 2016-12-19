Change for The Pine Ridge Boys

Written by scoopsnews on December 19, 2016 – 3:06 pm -

Change for Pine Ridge Boys

It is with regret that we announce the resignation and departure of lead singer Jonathan Thompson effective immediately. Jonathan was only here for a short time but made many fans along the way. We want to wish all the best for Jonathan and his family. With that being said, former lead singer Duane Rizzo will return to fill in until a new lead singer can be determined. Please remember the Pine Ridge Boys in your prayers as we go thru this process. We know that God is in control and has a bigger plan. To be Considered for the lead vocalist position with the Pine Ridge Boys, submit a brief resume, photo and demo to larry@pineridgeboys.com

