Changes For The Inspirations

March 1, 2017

Bryson City, NC – The Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, North Carolina, has announced that effective today, March 1, 2017, the group has undergone an ownership and management change. Martin Cook, pianist/manager/co-owner of the group since 1964, has retired from all of his roles within the legendary group, and former Inspirations tenor Archie Watkins is now the new owner and manager.

“It is both exciting and humbling to be able to help continue the legacy of this quartet,” says Watkins. “There have been many great singers, musicians, and songs throughout this group’s history, and I’m thankful that The Inspirations are still on road carrying the Gospel message. I look forward to seeing what God has in store for us.”

Watkins says that currently scheduled concerts and church services of The Inspirations will be honored. “In fact,” he says, “we are leaving tonight to sing in Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. This will be a fun weekend as people will get to see not only the current line-up of Inspirations, but also several former members. We hope all of our friends in these areas can join us.”

While the group continues the transition of ownership, scheduling the quartet can be done by calling (828) 506-5588. “We will have more information about the future of The Inspirations within the coming weeks,” says Watkins. “In the meantime, each member of the group appreciates your prayers and support. Thank you for allowing The Inspirations to be a part of your life’s journey.”

