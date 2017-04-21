Changes for Legacy Five

Written by Staff on April 21, 2017 – 6:02 pm -

Open Letter from Trey Ivey

I’m communicating with you all today because you have been so good to me over the past 6 plus years and I wanted you to hear this directly from me.

I have submitted my notice of resignation from Legacy Five. I have been wrestling with this decision for several months now, trying to find a balance between the road, studio work and most importantly, our 8-month-old baby girl, Emerson. I find it harder than I ever expected it to be, leaving town every week.

Scott Fowler was, just as you would expect…gracious and encouraging to me when I told him of my decision. No one has been better to me than Scott, both on a business level and a personal level. I have no finer friend than him. Thank you, Scott, for the amazing opportunity you have given to my family and me and for investing in me.

I would also like to say thank you to Scott Howard, Matt, Josh and Blake. You guys have been a joy to work with.

I have told Scott I will remain with Legacy Five as long as I am needed. I have no “job” lined up. I plan to continue pursuing opportunities in the studio producing, arranging and orchestrating.

I ask for your prayers, not only for my family and me, but also for L5 as they navigate their way thru this transition.

Warm Regards,

Trey

Scott Fowler had this to say: “Professionally, Trey has been a valuable member of Legacy Five. His incredible contributions cannot be over-stated. Personally, he is a cherished friend so I will miss him…both personally and professionally, but I understand his decision and I support him fully.”

If you want to be considered for the piano playing position with Legacy Five, contact Scott Fowler via email at scottfowler@legacyfive.com.

For more Gospel music news click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related