Changes For Wilburn & Wilburn

Gadsden, AL – Chart-topping duo, Wilburn & Wilburn, has announced changes for the upcoming season. Jordan Wilburn, one half of the father/son group, has decided to step back from an intensive tour schedule to focus on his young family. His father and recent GMA Hall of Fame inductee, Jonathan Wilburn, will honor previously scheduled dates, and continue to travel as a solo artist.

“I have had the pleasure of enduring many changes in my career; nothing stays the same,” shares Jonathan Wilburn. “With every change, there is an opportunity to do something different and new. There is nothing like family. I enjoyed every minute traveling with my son for the past several years before it was time to enter into a new season. Jordan is spending some time off the road at home with his wife and two of my grandbabies! I hope to see all of you at one of my solo concerts in the near future, and I sincerely appreciate the love and support you have shown me through every transition.”

In support of his solo career, Jonathan Wilburn is currently in the studio working on a new release, entitled God & Country. The project is slated for a Fall 2017 release.

The group’s last release, Shoulders, has experienced remarkable success on the Singing News Radio Charts with three Top 2 singles, including #1 songs ‘You Asked Him To Leave’ and ‘It’s What He’s Done.’ They also experienced #1 songs on AbsolutelyGospel.com’s weekly chart, including songs ‘Jesus Will’ and ‘You Asked Him To Leave.’

Wilburn and Wilburn have been honored with 2012 Breakthrough Artist of the Year and 2016 Country Album of the Year for Shoulders at the annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration.

If you want to book Jonathan Wilburn contact the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call (615) 595-7500

