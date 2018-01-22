CHAPEL VALLEY ADDS THREE ADDITIONAL SONGWRITERS TO STAFF IN 2018  

Written by Staff on January 22, 2018 – 11:12 am -

Sharps Chapel, TN – The Chapel Valley family is growing again! Gearing up for another very busy year, Chapel Valley has added three phenomenal songwriters to bring some exciting new music to Valley Songs Publishing, a division of Chapel Valley. “Our family of artists has grown, and we are blessed to produce a wide variety of music with the diverse talent God has blessed our family of artists with,” said CEO, Shane Roark.”

Barbara Lister Williams inherited her love for music from her father, legendary Mosie Lister, who taught her to appreciate and analyze the structure and beauty of all types of music. She shared many writing projects with her father and her worship songs have been well-received by her church in Nashville. The Williams family recently moved from Nashville, TN to Norfolk, VA. Barbara has retired from a 20-year teaching career and is looking forward to focusing on songwriting now. Barbara shared, “I am honored and eager to serve with these fine people at Chapel Valley, and praying for an exciting and productive 2018!”

Phil Morgan is a world-renowned singer/songwriter who has traveled with his wife, Pam, for 22 years, doing over 120 concerts each year. They reside in Missouri and have two beautiful daughters. Phil’s songs have been featured on television shows such as Oprah, Montel, The 700 Club, Discovery Health Network, TBN, INSP, 3ABN, Purely Music and more. “I am very excited to work with the great folks at Chapel Valley. My greatest desire in songwriting and in life is to represent God with quality and integrity, so Chapel Valley is a perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to see how God will use our partnership to reach people with His message of hope,” stated Phil.

Amber Maxwell began singing at the tender age of two and penned her first song at only five years old. She and her husband, Rev. Charles Maxwell have four sons and reside in Rome, GA. Amber shared, “I am honored to serve as a staff writer for Valley Songs Publishing. I’m praying that 2018 will be a very productive year as we work together to further the kingdom of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!” Amber’s songwriting career was launched 15 years ago when she partnered with Peck Music Publishing. Over the years, groups such as The Crist Family, The Mylon Hayes Family Lindsey Graham, The McKameys, Josh and Ashley Franks, The Ferguson Family, The Hyssongs, the Goulds and many more notable groups have selected songs from her library.

“I am extremely excited to be working with this talented group of writers, says Jack Allen, Director of Publishing for Valley Songs Publishing. Each have their own unique qualities to bring to the table. They are not only talented, but are great people with hearts focused upon our Lord. Each have a proven track record of producing excellent songs, and we cannot wait to see what comes from putting them together in the same room!”

These incredible writers join Gina Vera on staff. Gina has written and co-written several hit songs over the years, including The Bowling Family’s “Mourning into Dancing,” which topped the charts at number one. Stay tuned for some incredible music from these writers and artists, presented to you by Chapel Valley. Visit us on Facebook to hear who’s in the studio and listen to an occasional sneak preview of some of the music you’ll hear on the radio in a few months!

