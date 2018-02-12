Chapel Valley Hosts #1 Celebration For The Hyssongs

Guests of honor from all over the country attended this special dinner party to celebrate with The Hyssongs. Rob Patz, Publisher of SGNScoops and CEO of Coastal Media Group, presented the group with a plaque recognizing their No. 1 song in SGNScoops’ Top 100. Also attending was Vonda Easley, Advertising and Social Media head of SGNScoops, and owner of Hey Y’all Media.

Richard shared from his heart, “Many from the Gospel music industry attended the celebration party. We are honored to call them friends. A major part of the event was to recognize those that are behind-the-scenes. The musicians are sometimes forgotten, however, we know that without them our albums would not be the same. It was neat to have them come forward individually and receive a plaque recognizing their amazing, God-given talents.”

The Hyssongs’ previous radio single “Let the Hallelujahs Ring,” written by Lee Black and Kenna Turner West, topped the SGNScoops’ Top 100 in July of 2017.

The Hyssongs have been singing together as a family for more than 21 years. They travel the United States and abroad sharing the Gospel, singing and playing their instruments for the glory of God.

“This was an unforgettable evening and a joy to spend it with so many friends. We appreciate them coming and celebrating our #1 song with us,” said Susan Hyssong. Congratulations to Dell, Susan, and Richard Hyssong!

We know you will enjoy this video:

Source: Chapel Valley/Marcie Gray

