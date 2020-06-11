Chapel Valley News…..

Written by scoopsnews on June 11, 2020 – 9:09 am -

In the Studio:

Melissa Evans is working on a new album with Chapel Valley. Melissa has been singing since she was a small child. Though the seasons of her ministry have changed over the years, her love for serving and singing God’s praises has remained steadfast.

Shane Roark stated, “Some people sing because they can. There’s nothing wrong with doing something because you’re good at it, but when you do it because God led you to use a gift to glorify Him with, it’s not just good, it’s incredible. Melissa sings with passion about her walk with the Lord. Her excitement shows that she believes what she’s singing about. This album will inspire you to get excited about what God has for you, as well.”

Get to know Melissa by visiting her website: http://www.melissaevansmusic.com/ Be sure to “like” her ministry page to be notified about her brand new album release:

https://www.facebook.com/melissalevansmusic/

