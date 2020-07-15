Chapel Valley News

Written by scoopsnews on July 15, 2020 – 5:45 am -

In the Studio:

Livin Forgivin has a brand new album underway. This trio from Kokomo, Indiana has a terrific southern gospel style with a country flair.

Jack Allen said, “Working with Livin Forgivin is always great fun. These gentlemen love the Lord and it shows as they live by the words they sing. We are excited to see this album come together and can’t wait to share it with you.”

Visit them online at www.livinforgivin.com and be sure to like their Facebook page: Livin Forgivin.

