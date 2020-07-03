Chapel Valley News – Sue Dodge in the studio……

Written by scoopsnews on July 2, 2020 – 6:07 pm -

In the Studio:

Sue Dodge was in the studio this week, finishing up her brand new Christmas album!

Shane Roark shared, “Just wait until you hear this album. Christmas is such a special time of year and Sue made me want to drag the Christmas tree and manger scene out in the middle of July! She puts such sweet emotion into what she sings – and she sings it straight to Jesus.” This is an album you’ll want to play over and over to bring the Christmas spirit into your home this year.”

Be sure to visit her Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/suedodgemusic and like her page.

You can also visit her website at: www.suedodge.com and sign up for her mailing list to be notified when the album is available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related