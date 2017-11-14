CHAPEL VALLEY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PUBLICITY AGREEMENT WITH MARCIE GRAY

Written by Staff on November 14, 2017 – 2:28 pm -

When the Roark brothers established Church House Studios in 1996 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, they envisioned more than just a recording studio. In 2005, the studio relocated to Sharps Chapel, Tennessee and was renamed Chapel Valley. Travis and Shane Roark have more than 30 years of experience in the music industry, and they not only realize the importance of an excellent quality recording project, they also understand the need for support beyond the studio experience.

In 2009, Chapel Valley’s client list began to grow rapidly, making it known as the fastest growing record company in gospel music. As the Chapel Valley family of artists has grown, its staff has grown, also. “Identifying the needs of both new and established artists is something we make an investment in. The support doesn’t end when the recording is finished. In fact, that’s where it all begins,” states Shane Roark, CEO for Chapel Valley.

As the Chapel Valley family continues to grow, the leadership team continues to develop and provide support such as recording services, marketing, radio promotions, video production, artist management and in-house duplication. “Handling these services for our family of artists allows them to concentrate on the most important aspect of their ministry – spreading the Gospel,” Travis said.

Marcie Gray Management and Design, owned and operated by Marcie Gray from Dandridge, Tennessee, provides public relations, marketing and artist development services in the Christian music industry. Marcie’s love for Southern Gospel music runs in her blood, being a member of the LeFevre family. Her desire to support her own family’s ministry grew as she became involved behind the scenes of The

LeFevre Quartet’s ministry 8 years ago. “Each ministry has its own personality, style and mission. Having a team of people to support your ministry behind the scenes is crucial. We will help identify your goals and communicate your mission to your audience,” shared Marcie. Chapel Valley is honored to share the successes of their family of artists and makes it a priority to help refine and grow their ministries. “I am so excited to be a part of what they are doing,” Marcie stated.

This partnership will strengthen the support that Chapel Valley already provides to their artists. “What an honor it is to share news about ministry events with the fans who want to know what’s going on. Public relations and media communication is critical to every business. I am so honored to join the Chapel Valley family as their Publicist,” Marcie shared. Visit Chapel Valley’s website at www.chapelvalleymusic.com to learn more about how you can be a part of the family!

