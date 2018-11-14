CHAPEL VALLEY SIGNS MEADOW LANE ON THEIR SANCTUARY RECORD LABEL

Written by Staff on November 14, 2018 – 6:58 am -

Chapel Valley is pleased to announce a new addition to their Sanctuary label. Meadow Lane is a Southern gospel trio from Cleveland, Tennessee consisting of three members of the Epperson family: Jeremy, his daughter Anais (20) and his son, Bryson (18).

Jeremy recalls sitting next to his grandmother at just three years old, watching her put on her makeup on the way to the concert while she taught him to harmonize with the music from their family group, the Singing Echoes. Les Beasley put him on stage to sing at a concert when he was just five years old. When he started kindergarten, his mom came off the road and he went to school, but his concerts continued from the front yard. Neighbors would go outside to water flowers in the morning on Saturday and hear he and his brothers singing. They would go back out in the afternoon and the concert would still be going on. Now, they’ve passed that down to their families. Anais started singing before she could talk and even got a paddling her second week in kindergarten for singing in class.

Jeremy traveled with the Singing Echoes for over 20 years, singing every part from bass to tenor, playing multiple instruments, and writing a number of favorite Singing Echoes songs. In February of 2014, Jeremy stepped down and shortly after, he and his two children formed Meadow Lane. The trio has toured several states and performed at many churches and prestigious venues across the country.

Shane Roark said, “We were impressed with this family from our first meeting. Jeremy’s history in the music ministry is well-rooted, and Anais and Bryson have grown up immersed in the music they sing. They sing from their hearts. We’re looking forward to producing some incredible albums together.” Meadow Lane is inspired to take their calling seriously and continue to take the songs on their hearts to the places the Lord sends them. They’re excited about joining the Chapel Valley family.

Meadow Lane’s current radio single, “I Want to be Singing” from their album entitled “Blood, Grace, and Tears” is climbing the charts. Meadow Lane is working on song selection and songwriting for a brand-new album, which will be recorded with Chapel Valley on their Sanctuary Label. Visit Meadow Lane at www.meadowlaneministries.com

and be sure to like them on Facebook to learn more about upcoming news from this talented family trio.

