CHAPEL VALLEY SIGNS RECORDING CONTRACT WITH SURRENDERED OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Sharps Chapel, TN – Chapel Valley is excited to announce the addition of Surrendered, from Gadsden, Alabama, to their family of artists. Surrendered is a mixed southern gospel trio. Russell Wise, Tiffany Hamilton and Jesse Fuson began singing regionally in 2015 and expanded their tour schedule to the national market in 2016 after their first top 40 hit, “I’ve Been to the Well” remained in the top 40 on the charts for three consecutive months. Russell has been singing for 40 years, so he knows what great music sounds like. His experience as a musician and in the music industry is a true asset to Surrendered as they pursue ministry opportunities. Tiffany proclaimed her desire to sing for Jesus at the tender age of three, and she sings straight from her heart. Add Jesse’s smooth harmony and desire to share the joy of the Lord with all who hear their music and you have a strong bond that drives this trio out to share the gospel each weekend. Surrendered has already achieved some accolades during their young ministry together. The group was voted 2017 Top 10 Fan Favorite New Artist in the Singing News Fan Awards. They were voted both Trio of the Year and Social Media Ministry of the Year in the 2017 Crimson Music Awards and Sunrise Trio of the Year in the 2016 Diamond Awards. Shane Roark shared, “Chapel Valley is absolutely thrilled to be working with this incredibly talented trio. They understand the music business, but more importantly, they understand the ministry behind the music, and we are looking forward to making some incredible music together.” Surrendered is excited about their future with Chapel Valley at the helm of their recording projects. Their newest radio single, “What Kind of a Man” is rising the charts, and you can expect to hear some incredible new music soon as they prepare to work on their first album with Chapel Valley. Visit their website to learn more about Surrendered: www.surendered.biz. Be sure to visit and like their Facebook page, as well at www.facebook.com/surrendered4u. If you’d like to bring Surrendered to minister at your church or special event, contact The Dominion Agency at (828) 454-5900 or visit www.mddavis.com.

