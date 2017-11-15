CHAPEL VALLEY’S CEO, SHANE ROARK AND JACQUELINE RATLIFF ANNOUNCE UPCOMING WEDDING

Written by Staff on November 15, 2017 – 3:36 pm -

Sharps Chapel, TN – Chapel Valley’s own Shane Roark and his fiancé, Jacqueline Ratliff are excited to announce their upcoming wedding. They will be married in a private ceremony in Pigeon Forge on December 8, 2017. Shane and Jacqueline welcome your prayers as they begin their life together as husband and wife.

There is a special bond between Shane and Jacqueline because of their mutual appreciation for Southern Gospel music. Originally from north Florida, Jacqueline grew up singing in church and moved to Tennessee to pursue a career in the music industry. Jacqueline sang with her cousin, Brian Norris, who formed the group Chapel Road. She has also done studio work singing background vocals and has worked for several theaters in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. “When I met Shane, I didn’t realize how diverse the music world was. I am so excited that God has led me to a man with such a passion for music and who works so closely in the development of innovative things in the Southern Gospel music industry. I’m thrilled to be a part of his life and it will be a joy to be at his side as God continues to use Him,” Jacqueline shared.

Shane resides in east Tennessee near Knoxville and is the co-owner of Chapel Valley music. He started playing sessions at age 16 and worked in multiple studios before launching Chapel Valley 18 years ago. Shane’s incredible voice and instrumental talent allows him to arrange and produce music that is unparalleled. He has been producing music for 25 years, and is well respected among his colleagues and clients alike. “Chapel Valley is my passion and my calling. I look forward to having Jacqueline by my side as I continue to seek God’s ever-unfolding plan for my life and my career,” said Shane. Shane has three children, Madissen, Makenna and Branson.

Shane and Jacqueline will be foregoing registering at shops, stores and other registries. In lieu of gift registries, they would be honored to accept gift cards as they build their life together. Some of their favorites are: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Cheddars, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Chic-Fil-A and fuel cards. Cards can be mailed to Chapel Valley, Post Office Box 99, Sharps Chapel, TN 37866.

Mark 10:9 says, “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.” May God bless this union and the entire Roark family as they celebrate the love Shane and Jacqueline have been blessed with.

Media contact: Marcie Gray

publicity@chapelvalleystudio.com

For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here.

For the latest Gospel music news click here.

For online Gospel music radio click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related