CHAPEL VALLEY’S ORDAINED MOURNS LOSS OF MEMBER, GLENDA HASTY

Sharps Chapel, Tennessee – The Chapel Valley family extends its deepest condolences to the family members of Ordained and the family of Glenda Hasty. Glenda went to be with Jesus on Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at 3:45pm.

Glenda and her husband, Shelby Hasty, traveled the United States as The Hastys for twenty-five years. Their daughters, Stacy Wilson and Catrina Headrick, traveled and sang with them. After being off the road due to health reasons, Glenda joined her daughter, Catrina Headrick and son-in-law, Greg Headrick in 2016 to sing with the group known as Ordained.

Shane Roark shared, “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of such a precious lady. Glenda Hasty was a gifted vocalist with a heart that radiated her love for the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg and Catrina as they carry out the ministry of Ordained and keep singing, just as Glenda would have encouraged them to.”

We are thankful to know we will be reunited in heaven with so many who are already with Jesus. Philippians 1:21 says, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Though we grieve the loss of precious saints, we celebrate the memories we have. Heaven just gets sweeter every day!

You can visit Ordained on Facebook to let them know you’re praying for them: https://www.facebook.com/ordainedministries/

