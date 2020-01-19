Charles Novell completes his race

Written by Staff on January 18, 2020 – 5:16 pm -

Well known Gospel music teacher and supporter, Charles Novell, passed away early Friday morning, January 17, 2020, leaving behind his wife, son, and daughter.

On January 17, 2020, Charles Novell’s son Rob posted the following on Facebook: My Dad completed his race around 12:30am this morning. Earlier in the evening we were gathered around his bed singing songs of praise and worship. As we sang “What A Day That Will Be” I celebrated the words in the second verse… “no more sickness, no more pain”. My Dad received his complete healing this morning. We’ve talked and shared stories about Dad this week. He was a man that encouraged, motivated, invested in and gave his all to everyone he ever met. He was my Dad, my hero, my teacher, my example, and my biggest supporter. He taught me how to be a husband, a father, a musician and most importantly a Christian by his Godly example. Please keep my Mom, my Sister and our family in your prayers over the next several days.

I will be sharing details over the next several days but we will have a visitation in Georgia and a service in Ohio next week. As far as today…. for my Dad…. this is going to be his “Best Day Yet”. Let’s head to class!!

Bill Dykes, a close friend of Charles, wrote the following biography of this beloved man:

Dr. Charles Novell is a graduate of the world famous Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and

holds a Doctorate of Music degree. He has been involved in gospel music as a songwriter, arranger, recording producer, and performing for several decades. He has produced over 2,500 albums in his career and has arranged and been a vocal coach for numerous groups, soloists and choir over the years. Charles began teaching in the Stamps Conservatory of Music in the early 60’s. He soon became the Dean of the school. In 1978, JD Sumner handed the school over to Charles and he ran the school with Cecil Blackwood under the name the National School of Christian Music. In 1986, Charles changed the name of the school to Christian Music Conference. In 2005, the school went through one more name change to the Charles Novell School of Music which still runs today under the direction of his son, Rob Novell. I will miss my dear friend but know he is well now and happy with his Savior Jesus Christ at home in Heaven!! — Bill Dykes

Please join SGNScoops in praying for peace and comfort for the family and friends of Charles Novell.

