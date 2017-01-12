Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 12, 2017 – 8:36 am -

Check Out This Great Video Of David Phelps And His Family

David Phelp’s own legacy, so far, he has come a long way from Tomball, Texas. Over the greater part of the last two decades, David’s artistry has grown to echo off the walls of Carnegie Hall, and vibrate the chandeliers in the White House and in countless halls and churches around the world. His masterful melodies have been burned into critically-acclaimed solo offerings, award-winning Gaither Vocal Band CDs and Gold and Platinum Gaither “Homecoming” collections. It has been a showcase far above the expectations of any ordinary artist. But for David, a perpetual work in progress, these happy years have been just an extended glimpse of the Creator’s bigger picture. Pushing the boundaries is every artist’s goal, and David’s focus is beyond the ordinary, trusting in that Divine design.

