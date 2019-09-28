CHOICE MEDIA REPRESENTS THE PORT CITY QUARTET IN A MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT

Eric Melton of Choice Media Group (formerly Choice Promotions and Management) will be representing The Port City Quartet of Wilmington North Carolina in a multimedia agreement effective immediately.

The Port City Quartet released their debut recording Run On with their debut single being the title cut from the project. The follow up single, the J.D. Sumner classic “What A Morning” has received noteworthy response from radio and will debut on the Singing News and other industry charts for September.

The group consists of Baritone and Group Founder Terry Carter, Tenor Rick Vance, Lead Vocalist Jonathan Thompson, Pianist Joe Lane and Bass Guitarist Garlan Drye.

Eric Melton states “ I have been friends with Terry Carter for the last 30 years since I was a teenage Gospel Music Air Personality on the radio in Arkansas. During Terry’s tenure with The Anchormen, I became familiar with his singing while the program director for the first station I started with and later I worked with him at 2 of the recording labels in Gospel Music that I was employed at. I have always appreciated his vocal ability but over the years I have come even more to appreciate his spiritual fervor and his Christian life that Terry exemplifies.”

“What A Morning” was released both by Choice Media and Daywind Music Group and Choice Media will continue to represent Port City in radio promotion, publicity, digital distribution and brand marketing. You can contact The Dominion Agency to schedule this powerful quartet at your next event and they will deliver Quartet Music at it’s finest with an emphasis on spiritual revival.

