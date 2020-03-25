Chris Golden is Grateful

Written by Staff on March 25, 2020 – 2:43 pm -

Chris Golden was born into country music royalty as the son of William Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys. Raised in music, Chris has naturally assumed such roles as an engineer, sound man, promoter, photographer, and many more throughout the industry. The gifted vocalist, songwriter, and instrumentalist played with the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama, and Restless Heart, as well as with his brother, Rusty, as the Goldens.

In the current decade, Chris has released eight solo recordings, in both country and Christian country music. His songs and videos have been recognized by leading music magazines as well as the ICGMA and the ICM Awards. His latest recording, “Grateful,” has generated the top single of the same name.

Chris was recently interviewed by Jantina Baksteen.

JB: Can you share your testimony with us?

CG: I was raised in church and first gave my heart to the Lord at a revival in South Alabama when I was about 13 or 14 years old. Out of high school, I slipped away from my raising and started living the lifestyle that pleased me. You would have thought I had forgotten everything I had been taught. Sometimes a man has to take the long way around to come back to the things he holds dear. I rededicated my life in 1998, but didn’t get baptized until I was in my mid 40’s. It was after, what I believe to be an angel, told me to “play for the One who gave you the gift.” I got baptized in the Jordan last year on a trip to Israel and a white dove landed 10 feet from me. I knew it was a God wink letting me know I am right where he wants me.

JB: What’s your favorite Bible verse and why?

CG: Luke 6:31 “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” because it is the great commandment, the golden rule.

JB: Your current radio song is “Grateful,” from the same titled album. Can you tell us something about that song?

CG: I did not write it, but in those cases I always try to pick songs I wish I had written, songs that resonate with my core. I was listening to songs pitched to my father by Dave Cobb (producer for Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, others) for the Oaks’ latest project. I knew at first listen I would record it but I actually shot the video before I even recorded the song. We have a family farm in south Alabama, and the cotton was in full bloom. I only had a small window before it was picked, so on a whim I gathered some cameras and tripods, rented a drone, and shot the video with help from my cousin Ron and a friend from Nashville. We filmed around the Holiness Church where I gave my heart to Jesus and where I first sang, and the little graveyard where all my people are, so it became a special project for me. I was grateful for it to receive Video of the Year at both the ICM Awards at the Opry House, and the ICGMA. At the time we filmed it, I didn’t even know who wrote the song because I thought it was named “The Road That Lies Ahead.” Turns out it was named “Grateful,” which has been my hashtag for the last several years. “Grateful” for each opportunity to sing. It was written by Bill DiLuigi, Troy Castellano, and Reed Waddle.

JB: How is “Grateful” doing on the radio charts?

CG: SGNScoops had it as the No. 1 Christian Country song a while back. It is a special song which seems to keep giving and I am glad it got its due. I am very humbled and “Grateful” to radio and all who made it happen.

JB: You have a quote on the web page that says: “Music is my life, my gift, my love.” Can you explain that?

CG: Music is who I am. I know where the gift comes from and I thank the Lord for it. He promised to exalt me if I put him first, so I play for the One who gave me the gift. When I put my hands on a piano, guitar, drums, mandolin, or any instrument, or when I sing… I am giving God the praise.

JB: Is there anything fans might not know about you?

CG: Music has allowed me to go places I never dreamed I would go, and to perform for every living President. Although I play several instruments and have been fortunate to have always made my living playing and singing, I flunked band in high school.

JB: What is on the horizon for you in the near future?

CG: I sang on the Huckabee show recently, and at least three more singles off the new album before it is said and done. I plan to shoot as many videos as well. I have been busy in the studio producing Elaine Roy’s (The Roys) new solo album, a band from Indiana, Faith Country, and also producing award winning singer/songwriter Greg McDougal. On the weekends I got out and do live performances, and will also be doing several select Christmas shows this year.

JB: What would be on top of your bucket list?

CG: That list is way too long for me. I need a bigger bucket.



You can find Chris Golden on the web at chrisgolden.net and that will lead you to all his social media sites.

By Jantina Baksteen

First published by the SGNScoops Magazine in October 2019

