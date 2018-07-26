Chris Golden to appear on the Huckabee Show

Written by Staff on July 26, 2018 – 3:49 pm -

TUNE IN ALERT: Chris Golden, Christian Country artist, will be the musical guest on the the Huckabee Show this weekend on TBN.

Tune in on Saturday at 5pm and 8pm (4pm and 7pm CST), and Sunday at 5pm and 8pm (4 and 7pm CST)

More about Chris: “It’s his recent solo work that best showcases Golden’s gifts. He has released five critically acclaimed solo projects including CenterStage, which garnered rave reviews from Billboard magazine, and his gospel offering Sunday Shoes which was named Power Source Magazine’s ‘Album of the Month.’ In 2011, Chris stepped back in the spotlight as a television host, filming 13 episodes before a live audience for a web based series called Late Night Nashville with Chris Golden, and continues to host his annual Family and Friends concerts. His latest album entitled Shoebox was released in the Fall of 2013 with the first video Shoebox now in rotation on ZUUS Country Network and featured as ‘Breakout Artist of the Week” and appearing in the TOP 10 Countdown. Most recently, Chris garnered his first number one song in Cashbox Magazine with ‘A Different Light’ and was named Christian Voice Magazine’s 2016 ‘Crossover Artist of the Year”.

“Music is my life, my gift, my love… and I feel like I would be turning my back on my calling if I didn’t keep doing this,” he says. “I love and live to entertain.” For more on Chris see his website here

