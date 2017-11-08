Chrisagis Brothers Christmas Concerts include Adam Crabb, Russ Taff, more

Written by Staff on November 8, 2017 – 1:45 pm -

The award-winning duo, the Chrisagis Brothers, have certainly made a name for themselves in quality entertainment, in Christian churches and arenas everywhere. Shawn and Brian Chrisagis have traveled throughout the U.S. with their powerful music ministry. They have a radio show heard on two different channels plus internet and youtube. The Brothers have gotten to be well loved and respected by top legends in CCM and Southern Gospel Music. They have two explosive Christmas Concerts starting this month.

Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m., at the Faith Fellowship Church, in Bellaire, Ohio, the Chrisagis Brothers bring in the season with their “Wise Men Still Seek Him” concert, featuring two dynamic men from the Gaither Homecomings. Seven-time Grammy and 18-time

Dove Award Winner, plus CCM Hall of Famer, Russ Taff, who has become a dear friend of the Brothers, will be joining them once again for the third year. This year, the brothers have added the amazing vocalist of the Gaither Vocal Band, Adam Crabb, to the concert. The Chrisagises will be doing the title song with Taff and Crabb. You don’t want to miss these four talented and anointed men together on one stage.

The following weekend, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., the Brothers will be working with one of their best friends in the business, the sweetheart of Gaither Homecomings, Angela Primm, along with the incredible Bonnie Keen from First Call. These ladies will be doing duets with the Brothers. This will be a concert of love songs, Christmas ballads new and old,

and wonderful traditional memories. Bring your family and friends to worship and celebrate the Christ in Christmas at Faith Fellowship Church in Bellaire, Ohio, at 6:30pm.

The Chrisagis Brothers are then headed to Branson, Miss., to perform on the Jim Bakker show, and for some meetings to bring their award-nominated “Legends Concerts” to a theater in Missouri. As you can see, the Brothers are busy until the new year. In 2018, the Chrisagis Brothers are in charge of a Women’s Conference called “All that Glitters,” for actress Jennifer

O’Neill, who the Brothers have known and worked with for the last 27 years. The Conference will feature Angela Primm and Nancy Stafford from Matlock tv series fame. Plus, they will be going to the Holy Land in April for a 10-day ministry tour.

The concerts overseas will be televised and will be a powerful witnessing tool for the Jewish nation. Legendary CCM artists will join them, like Paul Clark, and Chuck Girard from Love Song.

