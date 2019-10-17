Chrisagis Brothers present Legends concert with Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb and Angela Primm

Written by Staff on October 16, 2019 – 6:49 pm -

The Chrisagis Brothers are chameleons in the world of Christian music. Known as the twins of pop/rock gospel, Brian and Shawn say they are growing up and so is their music, as they enjoy the release of their most recent CD. The Southern gospel flavor of the “Color of Love” is a great accompaniment to their newest event in their Legends concert series.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m., in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Chrisagis Brothers will be doing a special Legacy concert with three of the world’s most loved Southern gospel singers. Gaither Homecoming artists, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb and Angela Primm, will present a Thanksgiving message of music, along with Christmas songs, and gospel favorites.

This festive celebration will be held at Vance Memorial Church, 905 National Road, in Wheeling, West Virginia, 26003.

Brian and Shawn Chrisagis are always paving new territories in ministry. The brothers have been going strong for over 36 years in ministry life, beginning as youth pastors. Then they developed Good News Network, a unique television series for children, which ran three years and syndicated on SkyAngel and other channels.

From there, they developed a reputation as ministers to Hollywood, bringing many celebrities to know this Jesus they serve, as well as becoming personal assistants to several of the stars. They produced children’s books, a toy line, and have also released 10 CDs of their own music.

The Brothers have won many awards for their music ministry and television series. On top of all this, they’ve had radio shows, interviewed friends from both Hollywood and Christian music, performed all over the world and created their own brand.

Through everything, the Chrisagis Brother’s message stays the same, that Jesus loves everyone and died for all to be saved. Solid teachings are presented in every Chrisagis concert, and these two never do a concert without a prayer or altar call.

Next year, the Brothers are working on a Legends of Hollywood event and other projects. To keep up to date with these movers and shakers for God’s kingdom, click HERE

