Christian Country Expo 2018 THIS WEEK! See You There……

CCX 2018 in Cookeville, Tennessee, at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, starts this coming Thursday!

Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.

Hear Michael Lee, JB Rocket and all your favorites.

Daily Showcases start at 10 am.

Evening Concerts start at 6:30 pm.

The doors will open at 6.

Admission to the event is a canned food item each night that will be donated to the Cookeville Rescue Mission.

“We are very excited to be helping the needy in Cookeville, Tennessee,” states Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Media and SGN Scoops Magazine.

“Cookeville Rescue Mission is excited to be part of this great event,” says Luke Eldridge, Assistant Director of the Mission. “100% of everything donated at the Christian Country Expo will go directly to the needy people here in Cookeville!” Eldridge continues: “We are honored to be working with the fine folks at CCX2018 and thankful they are assisting us in ministering help to all those in need.”

Patz is also happy about the quality of talent appearing at CCX. “This is the first year for the event in Cookeville and I am excited to grow this event and help bring attention and buzz to some very well deserved Christian Artists with a twang in their voice,” Patz adds.

Vonda Easley, of Hey Y’all Media, notes: “This is my kind of music and our lineup for CCX 2018 is packed with extreme talent.”

For more information, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741

Find Christian Country Expo On Facebook Here

