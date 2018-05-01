Christian Country Expo 2018 THIS WEEK! See You There……Written by scoopsnews on May 1, 2018 – 9:13 am -
CCX 2018 in Cookeville, Tennessee, at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, starts this coming Thursday!
Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.
Hear Michael Lee, JB Rocket and all your favorites.
Daily Showcases start at 10 am.
Evening Concerts start at 6:30 pm.
The doors will open at 6.
“Cookeville Rescue Mission is excited to be part of this great event,” says Luke Eldridge, Assistant Director of the Mission. “100% of everything donated at the Christian Country Expo will go directly to the needy people here in Cookeville!”
Eldridge continues: “We are honored to be working with the fine folks at CCX2018 and thankful they are assisting us in ministering help to all those in need.”
