Christian Country Expo 2018

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 17, 2017 – 11:17 am -

(November 17, 2017) – Christian Country Expo returns in 2018, to showcase the great talent in Christian Country music. For those who like their Gospel with a twang, Christian Country Expo ’18 will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., May 3 -5, 2018.

Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.

Lodging and ticket reservation information to follow. For more information, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892

Find Christian Country Expo On Facebook Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related