Christian Country Expo 2018Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 17, 2017 – 11:17 am -
(November 17, 2017) – Christian Country Expo returns in 2018, to showcase the great talent in Christian Country music. For those who like their Gospel with a twang, Christian Country Expo ’18 will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., May 3 -5, 2018.
Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.
Lodging and ticket reservation information to follow. For more information, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892.
Find Christian Country Expo On Facebook Here
Tags: Christian Country Expo
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Christian Country Expo 2018
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.