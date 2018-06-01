Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 1, 2018 – 12:06 pm -

Christian Country Expo returns in 2019, to showcase the great talent in Christian Country music. For those who like their Gospel with a twang, Christian Country Expo 2019 will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., June 20 – 22 2019.

Daily showcases and evening concerts with special guests will highlight some of the best artists in Christian Country music today.

Lodging and ticket reservation information to follow. For more information, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892.

Find Christian Country Expo On Facebook Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related