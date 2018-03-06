Christian Country Expo Welcomes Christian Davis

Written by scoopsnews on March 6, 2018 – 10:53 am -

At a very young age, Christian and those close to him knew there was a special calling on his life. Christian began to sing at age 3 and throughout his childhood he learned to play various instruments. As Christian grew older and made a commitment to use his talents for the purpose which they were given, God placed a unique smooth bass vocal on him that usually takes many years of seasoning.

During his musical career, Christian began singing professionally in 1998, as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, while attending Liberty University, traveling to many churches and venues around the country. Later that year Dr. Jerry Falwell, with Christians’ persuasion, formed the Old Time Gospel Hour Quartet, which Christian began as the original bass singer. He has since sung with other quartets such as the Old Friends Quartet (while George Younce was ill), Christian Brothers Quartet, and Mercy’s Mark. In addition to his music career, Christian served as the Assistant Director of Recruiting for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas in 2006.

Christian has witnessed countless souls come to know Jesus as their Savior and has seen hearts and lives changed by the power of God. He believes the most important thing he can do is reach souls and touch the hearts and lives of people through the instrument He gave him, his voice. Along his journey, Christian has suffered personal hardships and as a result, God has given him a special heart for people who are hurting and trying to fill the emptiness in their own lives.

