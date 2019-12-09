Christian Country Music, Inc. to Further Promote Christian Country Music to the “Now Generation”

FORT WORTH, TX – An exciting new project has been launched whose mission is to help promote and support the Christian Country music industry in a big way – Christian Country Music, Inc.

President and Founder, Linda Wilson along with her husband Executive Vice President Richard Wilson, also founded the Texas Country Music Association in 2011, which has met with great success and accomplishments. Now, they have put into place a plan to energize the Christian Country Music industry throughout the US and worldwide.

“The Texas Country Music Association has always promoted and will continue to promote Christian Country Music in our projects, including three awards at the annual Texas Country Music Awards,” says Wilson, who spent a combined 20 plus years leading worship in church.

“In doing so, we realized the need to get more active in Christian Country Music and specifically put projects and programs in place to assist the ministers, artists, songwriters, musicians, churches, fans and businesses involved in the industry reach the “Now Generation.”

She adds, “More than ever, our country and world need the message of faith, hope and Jesus, and we will do our part by helping those involved in active on-the-ground ministry of Christian Country Music.”

Christian Country Music, Inc. Executive Vice President Richard Wilson says, “This has been a long time in the making. There have been years of planning and many prayers for direction. The time is right now.” Mr. Wilson, who traveled with his family’s evangelistic music ministry in his younger days, is a drummer and vocalist. His all-time favorite artist of any genre is Kenny Hinson, who laid much of the groundwork for the Country sound in Christian and Gospel music.

“There are many different types of individuals involved in the Christian Country music business, and it’s Christian Country Music, Inc.’s goal to aid in the success of not only artists, musicians and songwriters, but also the media whether radio, television or print, the businesses that produce music, tv shows and videos, and also those who work diligently behind the scenes to make it all happen – all for the enjoyment and benefit of the listeners, on a completely nationwide and worldwide basis,” Linda Wilson states.

“By building relationships, we can accomplish much. Our vision is to be an effective and encouraging resource to support and enable everyone out there making the music, ministering to lives and those behind the scenes that do so much in the industry. Our goal is not to replace any other of the fine organizations active today, but rather to come alongside and support those who are like-minded and have the same passion to reach the world with the Good News through music and ministry.”

According to the Wilsons, Christian Country Music, Inc. will blanket all styles of faith-based music that land under the “country music” genre. “We want to reach the “now generation” and that includes many styles of faith-based country music.” says Richard Wilson.

Some of those styles might be not only the traditional sound of Christian Country but what some may call Country Gospel, as well as Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Blues, and even some newer styles such as Outlaw Country Gospel and musical styles along the lines of Texas Country and Red Dirt Country with Christian faith-based messages.”

CCM, Inc.’s growing membership as well as the directors and advisory council members will continually work together to assist, promote and support the industry and its artists by creating programs, opportunities, marketing and promotion of its members and the Christian Country Music industry as a whole.

There are already many projects and alliances in place to energize the Christian Country Music industry and many artists have already taken part. “We’re really happy and proud to have artists such as Del Way, Curtis Grimes, Justin Todd Herod and Tommy Brandt and others as CCM members, and others are coming alongside daily,” says Linda Wilson, “and the alliance in Texas Country with Joe Kelly at CDX expands now to help promote Christian Country nationally and worldwide.”

Joe and CDX just launched the Positive Country Chart, the first and only digitally monitored airplay chart for Christian Country Music, as well as a single distribution service to Christian radio. “Linda and Richard Wilson have done incredible work for years in the Texas Country Music industry that included a lot of Christian Country as well,” says CDX’s President Joe Kelly.

“We are proud to have our alliance in Texas Country. I am very excited that they have now launched Christian Country Music, Inc. and their great work will continue to grow and expose faith-based music. CDX Positive Country is positioned and very excited to work hand in hand with CCM, Inc. and are in tune with their mission. Onward and upward.” Joe and CDX already have long-standing presence in faith-based music, as well as the reputation of being the best resource for single distribution to radio stations in the Country and Texas Country markets.

“These will be very effective tools for Christian Country artists just as they are for Texas Country.” says Linda Wilson.

Christian Country Music Radio was launched by CCM, Inc. at www. christiancountrymusicradio.com , along with many other effective resources for members to use such as professionally produced music videos that will broadcast on Texas Country Network which launched in October 2019 at www.texascountrynetwork.com and Texas Country Network’s ROKU Channel.

More information about Christian Country Music, Inc., its purpose, plans, projects, goals and membership are available on www.christiancountrynow.com.

