Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 16, 2018

Christian Country Top 40 From SGNScoops

SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 April 2018 (May Magazine)

1. McKay Poject- Taking me Home

2. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me

3. Kolt Barber- Another Day

4. Chris Golden- Less of Me

5. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus

6. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin’ It

7. Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America for The World

8. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands

9. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going

10. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

11. Miles Pike- Don’t Unpack your Bags

12. James Payne- The Flag

13. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies

14. Cody McCarver-I’m Gonna Meet Jesus

15. John Penney- When The Thunder Rolls

16. Ryan Watkins-Any Way The Wind Blows

17. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red

18. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace

19. Mike Manuel- Country Side Of The Cross

20. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On

21. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free

22. Buddy Jewel- I’m There

23. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus

24. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough

25. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough

26. Christian Davis-Every Scar

27. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word Of God

28. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright

29. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved

30. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now

31. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine

32. Brent Harrison- This Side of Sunday

33. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above

34. Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love

35. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread

36. Terry Davis Braggin’ On Jesus

37. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree

38. BloodBought- Gospel Plow

39. John Lanier- There’s Gonna Be Shoutin’

40. Kali Rose- What’s A Valley

