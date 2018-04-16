Christian Country Top 40 From SGNScoopsWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on April 16, 2018 – 4:27 pm -
Christian Country Top 40 From SGNScoops
SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 April 2018 (May Magazine)
1. McKay Poject- Taking me Home
2. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me
3. Kolt Barber- Another Day
4. Chris Golden- Less of Me
5. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus
6. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin’ It
7. Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America for The World
8. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
9. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
10. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
11. Miles Pike- Don’t Unpack your Bags
12. James Payne- The Flag
13. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies
14. Cody McCarver-I’m Gonna Meet Jesus
15. John Penney- When The Thunder Rolls
16. Ryan Watkins-Any Way The Wind Blows
17. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
18. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace
19. Mike Manuel- Country Side Of The Cross
20. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On
21. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
22. Buddy Jewel- I’m There
23. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus
24. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough
25. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough
26. Christian Davis-Every Scar
27. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word Of God
28. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright
29. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved
30. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now
31. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine
32. Brent Harrison- This Side of Sunday
33. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
34. Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love
35. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread
36. Terry Davis Braggin’ On Jesus
37. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree
38. BloodBought- Gospel Plow
39. John Lanier- There’s Gonna Be Shoutin’
40. Kali Rose- What’s A Valley
