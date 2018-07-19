Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 19, 2018 – 8:55 am -

Christian Country Top 40 SGNCoops For August 2018

1. Hunter May- Number One Fan

2. Reed Brothers- Holding On

3. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me

4. Sonshine Road- When Grandpa Sang How Great Thou Art

5. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus

6. Lisa Daggs- Wonderful

7. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved

8. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands

9. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

10. Christian Davis- Every Scar

11. Trademark- Tell me That’s Not God

12. John Penney- In Gods Hands

13. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine

14. Mercy Mountain Boys- Better Way Of Livin

15. Michael Knight- You Can Have It All

16. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday

17. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright

18. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain

19 Gunner Carr- Take My Hand

20. Bloodbought- Gospel Plow

21. Justin Richardson- This Is Me

22 Ava Kasich- Speak The Word

23. Joy Roberts- Can’t Nobody Do Me Like JESUS

24. The Kendrick’s- I Could Be Leaving Right Now

25. Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House

26. Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise

27. Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord

28. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered

29. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table

30. Caleb Howard- Live Like That

31. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life

32. Peter Christie- Two Ways To Sunday

33. Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers

34. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Oh, My God

35. Heath Knox- Face To Face

36. Wade Phillips- Big Time Memories

37. Ronnie Horton- Call On Jesus

38. David Gresham-Remember The Soldier

39. Appointed 2- When Grandma Prayed

40. Bruce Hedrick- I’ll Take It From Here

