Christian Country Top 40 SGNCoops For August 2018
1. Hunter May- Number One Fan
2. Reed Brothers- Holding On
3. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me
4. Sonshine Road- When Grandpa Sang How Great Thou Art
5. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus
6. Lisa Daggs- Wonderful
7. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved
8. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
9. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
10. Christian Davis- Every Scar
11. Trademark- Tell me That’s Not God
12. John Penney- In Gods Hands
13. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine
14. Mercy Mountain Boys- Better Way Of Livin
15. Michael Knight- You Can Have It All
16. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday
17. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright
18. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain
19 Gunner Carr- Take My Hand
20. Bloodbought- Gospel Plow
21. Justin Richardson- This Is Me
22 Ava Kasich- Speak The Word
23. Joy Roberts- Can’t Nobody Do Me Like JESUS
24. The Kendrick’s- I Could Be Leaving Right Now
25. Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House
26. Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise
27. Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord
28. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered
29. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table
30. Caleb Howard- Live Like That
31. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life
32. Peter Christie- Two Ways To Sunday
33. Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers
34. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Oh, My God
35. Heath Knox- Face To Face
36. Wade Phillips- Big Time Memories
37. Ronnie Horton- Call On Jesus
38. David Gresham-Remember The Soldier
39. Appointed 2- When Grandma Prayed
40. Bruce Hedrick- I’ll Take It From Here
