Christmas Show On Gospel Music Today

December 22, 2016
Gospel Music Today for the week of December 18 is our annual Christmas show and Ken and Jean Grady host Southern Gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Meadow Lane, and Jean reviews new recordings by The Tacketts and Cross Pointe. In the News this week is The Jordan Family Band, the Mark Dubbeld Family, Steve Hess and Southern Salvation and The Guardians. The show features Christmas music from The Collingsworth Family, The Lesters, The New Levites, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound and Link Union. Merry Christmas from Ken and Jean.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. On DecentTV.tv on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Google Chromecast. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.
