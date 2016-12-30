Christy Sutherland Goes Prime Time with Premiere of New Talk Show

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 30, 2016 – 9:13 am -

Nashville, TN – Christy Sutherland – Emmy-nominated Christian recording artist, songwriter, and actress – is adding a new title to her resume, talk-show host. Sutherland is venturing into new territory as the host of a brand new prime-time Christian talk show, You Can Get There From Here with Christy Sutherland.

premieres Monday, January 2, You Can Get There From HereThe encouraging, uplifting talk show focuses on hope in the midst of life’s toughest issues. 2017 at 8:00 PM ET as part of the new WATC broadcasting schedule . WATC is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

“WATC is excited about Christy’s new program and it’s a great way to start off the year,” said Greg West, President of WATC. “Christy not only has an anointed singing voice but has such a heart for ministry. I know our viewers will be blessed and encouraged when they watch You Can Get There From Here.” – Greg West, President of WATC

No stranger to television or the big screen – with two major motion picture performances under her belt as well as many television performances including The Grand Ole Opry, TBN’s “Praise The Lord” and The Crystal Cathedral’s “Hour of Power” – Christy is thrilled to be bringing her message of hope to audiences everywhere.

Viewers outside of the greater Atlanta, GA area may view the show via live streaming at www.watc.tv. For more information about Christy Sutherland, go to www.christysutherland.net.

