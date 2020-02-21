Chronicle Announces 11th Annual Anniversary Sing Featuring Karen Peck and New River

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 21, 2020 – 12:52 pm -

Denham Springs, LA – Award winning Christian duo, Chronicle, has announced their 2020 Anniversary Sing, scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd in Livingston, LA.

This well-loved event, hosted by Chronicle, will feature the popular Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and seven-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck and New River. Gospel artist, Greg Sullivan will also be performing.

The event will be held at the Summa Crossing Theatre, 28975 S Satsuma Rd, Livingston, LA. The doors open at 4:30, with a 6:00 pm start time.

Tim Kinchins said, “We are so happy to host this event again this year, and are excited by this celebration of ministry in these last days. ‘And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh’ Acts 2:17. We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with Karen Peck and New River, and our friend Greg Sullivan. I know it will be a great blessing to our community and our fans.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance here and also at the door.

