Chronicle Announces New Date for 11th Annual Anniversary Sing Featuring Karen Peck and New River

Denham Springs, LA – Award winning Christian duo, Chronicle, has announced a new date for their 2020 Anniversary Sing featuring Karen Peck and New River. It is scheduled for Friday, September 18, in Livingston, LA.

This well-loved event, hosted by Chronicle along with soloist Greg Sullivan, will feature the popular five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and seven-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck and New River. Greg is celebrating his second anniversary as a soloist.

The event will be held at the Suma Crossing Theatre, 28975 S Satsuma Rd, Livingston, LA. The doors open at 5:30, with a 7:00 pm start time.

Tim Kinchen said, “We are so happy to host this event again this year, and are excited by this celebration of ministry in these last days. ‘And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh’ Acts 2:17. We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with Karen Peck and New River, and our friend Greg Sullivan. I know it will be a great blessing to our community and our fans.”

Chronicle has a new radio release from their project “Where Did The Wind Go.” The song, J”Proved His Love,” was recently released to radio and is climbing the charts.

About Chronicle

Husband and wife duo, Chronicle, hail from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Comprised of Melissa Kinchen (Missy) and husband, Tim Kinchen, they travel and minister throughout the southern United States.

Their unique sound has a soulful country vibe, held together by Missy’s rich alto vocals and Tim’s throaty baritone voice. Highlighted by Tim’s amazing prowess on the sax, the group can make even the oldest hymn sound fresh and new. Gifted with the ability to write their own anointed music there is an added dimension to their concerts that makes them an award-winning combination.

Chronicle shares in both concert, and the Word, when requested. Their experienced delivery and love of the Lord is evident in every moment they are on the platform.

Their on-going partnership with producer Ricky Atkinson and Resting Place Music has allowed their music to be shared across the radio airways. They are a sound to be reckoned with, and any church would be privileged and blessed to have them in.

