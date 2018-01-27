Chronicle Joins Lighthouse Media Group

Lighthouse Media is overjoyed to announce their latest artist on their Southern Gospel roster, Chronicle. For those who are unfamilar with this artist, they are a husband-wife duo located in the heart of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Their mission is to tell all the world through message and song about a man named Jesus, and how his power still saves, heals and delivers.

Chronicle currently consists of Tim Kinchen (husband) and Missy Kinchen (wife). They have been singing since 2009 and have shared the stage with many of the finest in Gospel music such as Michael English, The Dixie Echoes, The Bowling Family, and The Kingdom Heirs. When attending a concert, some songs you may hear are: “Where The Wind Go,” “Jesus Proved His Love,” “Everybody Ought To Praise His Name,” and “I’ll See Him.” Through listening to their music, you will find yourself lifting your hands as the Holy Spirit convicts your heart of the true message of the Gospel and the love that was shed for you and I upon Mount Calvary.

When speaking with Andrew Brunet, owner of Lighthouse Media Group, he shared this statement: “Upon speaking with Missy and Tim, I have found no better couple to call friends. They share the true message of Jesus Christ with such conviction and such power that is given through the Holy Spirit and that is exactly what the world needs to hear today.