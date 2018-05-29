Chuck Pettyjohn Exits Blackwood Quartet

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 29, 2018 – 8:22 am -

Life is full of seasons and we all know that seasons must change. Many times this means good things must come to an end. I will be leaving The Blackwood Quartet and pursuing other interests while they continue the work for which they are best known.

In the past year and a half, I have had the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and Canada, meeting wonderful friends along the way. Traveling with The Blackwood Quartet has been rewarding, not only with new friendships made, but offering the opportunity to sing in places never before imagined.

I truly wish all the guys in the group the best and look forward to seeing them soon. Right now, I will be arranging solo dates and filling in with people when needed. I covet your prayers during this season of change.

