Classic Artists Records releases Pine Ridge Boys “Creekside Live!”

April 13, 2020

Charlotte, N.C. (April 13, 2020) – Classic Artists Records releases a milestone DVD-CD recording from the Pine Ridge Boys this spring. This recording celebrates the group’s 57 continuous years of singing quartet gospel music.

“Creekside Live!” was recorded in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, during the kickoff concert for the annual Creekside Gospel Music Convention. The intimate concert welcomed Creekside VIP fans, Pine Ridge family and fans from the southeast, with gospel music D.J.’s and promoters in the mix.

Classic Artists Music Group’s Charlie Griffin states, “Creekside LIVE is incredible. The music, emotion and worship shared between the Pine Ridge Boys and the concertgoers is contagious. The response has been exciting from young and old alike. And you would expect nothing less from this heritage quartet.”

PRB manager Larry Stewart exclaims, “Over the years, my Dad (Jim Stewart) and Charles Burke recorded many studio projects, but the quartet had never recorded a project like this. This recording captures that special energy and spirit that only happens with friends when sharing the love of gospel music and its message. It was a great night and a concert to remember.”

Creekside promoter Rob Patz shares, “Larry and the guys have stood with us since the first Creekside convention in 2012, and we were thrilled to be their venue for this historic event. From the very beginning I have looked forward to this recording. The Pine Ridge Boys are some of my favorite people. I cannot wait to re-live the evening.”

The recording team from Gospel Music Today captured the Creekside LIVE concert.

Ken Grady says, “We are big fans of the traditional quartet sound and we love working with the Pine Ridge Boys. In Rhode Island, there is a blind fan that receives an audio cd of the GMT syndicated television program. After featuring the live version of the Pine Ridge Boys’ “Wine Into Water,” on the program, he called. The first thing he wanted to talk about was the Pine Ridge Boys. His excitement confirms; the Pine Ridge Boys concert that night is exceptional.”

The audio-video recording features a live version of the group’s current studio radio release “Wine Into Water.” A total of fifteen songs filled with worship, quartet convention singing and just pure fun with special Creekside friends makes this concert recording a treasure for years to come.

The DVD and CD are separate units and are available at any Pine Ridge Boys appearance, through Springside Marketing, or from PineRidgeBoys.com.

For more information on the DVD – CD release contact at ClassicArtistsRecordsllc.net. For artist interactions with personal management by Larry Stewart, call 864-473-8849 or visit PIneRidgeBoys.com.

