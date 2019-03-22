ClearVision Breakfast, Join Us?

Written by scoopsnews on March 22, 2019 – 7:33 am -

This year marks the 3rd annual Breakfast with Clearvision. This event is always a highlight of Southern Gospel Weekend for us. It is in our hometown of Oxford, Al and allows us to be with some of our best friends and ministry supporters who normally do not have a chance to be in service with us. We get to enjoy a great breakfast, we get to sing to a very supportive audience, and we always close with a testimony or devotional.

This year we will have 2 first-time attendees at the breakfast. Chris Fugatt, our baritone, will make his first appearance as a member of Clearvision. He came on board shortly after last years’ convention. We are excited for everyone to hear the new sound with Chris. Also, our speaker will be Rev. Donald DeLee. He is the pastor at West End Baptist Church in Alexander City, AL. He comes from a rich heritage in southern gospel music having traveled with his family group for many years before coming off the road to pastor. He has not attended SGW before and we are so excited that he will be bringing the Word after the singing.

Beside our annual anniversary singing, the breakfast is our most anticipated and exciting event of the year. We hope you will join us on March 23rd at 8am for this event; you will not want to miss it. A special thank you goes to Rob and Vonda and all the SGW staff and volunteers for allowing us to host this every year. Thank you for trusting our ministry with this event.

Clearvision Quartet is an all-male southern gospel quartet based in Oxford, AL. Group members are Jay Peoples, Steve Dover, Tony Sheppard and Chris Fugatt. For more information and tickets you may contact Clearvision Quartet at 256-342-5640 or by email at steve.cvq@gmail.com . You can find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ClearvisionQuartet or view our schedule at www.gospelgigs.com/ClearvisionQuartet

Tonights Schedule at Southern Gospel Weekend:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related