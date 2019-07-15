CLEARVISION QUARTET ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 15, 2019 – 8:55 am -

Oxford, AL – It is with deep sadness that we announce the departure of Baritone Vocalist Chris Fugatt. Chris joined Clearvision in June of 2018.

Group Manager Steve Dover states, “Chris notified me recently of his desire to come off the road. Ongoing health concerns were making it harder for him to travel and keep our schedule. Chris reluctantly felt it was time to step aside and his resignation was accepted without dispute.” Dover added, “Chris has been a joy to travel with. We knew when we were looking for someone that we needed a vocalist who could hit the ground running. Chris came to us with 30+ years of experience with his family group and he fit right into our family as well. His personality was a perfect match and his vocal abilities were unequaled in all the ones we auditioned. While I hate to see him go I totally understand the toll traveling has put on him. Thankfully, during our down-time, he has been able to become more active in his local church and I support that completely. He and Tina are getting married in October and we wish them all the best. He will be missed but will always be a huge part of the Clearvision family.”

When asked about his time with Clearvision, Chris stated “I have some great memories and have had the greatest time getting to share the stage with 3 awesome guys. These guys are some of the best friends anyone could have. I hope whoever fills the position can feel the love we have felt.”

Clearvision will begin accepting applications immediately for this opening. Anyone interested in being considered for this position must submit an email to steve.cvq@gmail.com. The email should consist of a brief bio along with an mp3 clip to be considered. A YouTube link to a recent performance will also be considered. You must be a born-again Christian, be able to sing and hear parts. You must be able to practice weekly and live within a reasonable commute to Oxford, AL. We currently travel 40+ weekends a year. No phone calls or private messages please.

Chris will travel with Clearvision through the month of August. Please remain in prayer for Chris, his family, and Clearvision. God Bless.

Steve Dover, Manager

Clearvision Quartet

steve.cvq@gmail.com

