Clearvision Quartet Celebrates Decade Of Ministry And Southern Gospel Weekend…. Save the Date!

Written by scoopsnews on June 23, 2020 – 2:52 pm -

On July 11, 2020, Clearvision Quartet from Oxford, AL will celebrate a decade of ministry. The group normally holds this annual celebration the third weekend of June. However, due to the current health crisis, keeping that tradition was not possible in 2020.

“Since our start we’ve always had an anniversary singing in June. It just didn’t work out this year for us to do that so we found ourselves at a crossroads. Do we cancel or do we reschedule?” said group manager Steve Dover. “With 2020 being our 10th year, we just didn’t have the heart to cancel. So, we did the next best thing and rescheduled it as close to the original date as possible. I think this one is going to be our best one yet.”

This years’ event will be held on July 11th at United Fellowship Baptist Church located at 161 Becky Turner Road, Alexandria, Alabama. Doors will open at 5:15 pm and the concert will start at 6 pm.

“We will be featuring songs from our new Chapel Valley release entitled “Faith, Hope, and Love”. We will also have the new CD’s available at this event.” Dover continued.

“Also, to make things even more exciting, we will be teaming with Southern Gospel Weekend to broadcast the concert LIVE on their Facebook page. This is in an effort to promote the yearly gospel music convention held at the Oxford Civic Center. The March dates had to be rescheduled to Sept. 3-5, 2020. It’s going to be a fun filled, exciting night of music and worship.” Dover added.

Clearvision Quartet is an all-male southern gospel quartet based in Oxford, AL and recently signed a recording agreement with Chapel Valley Studios in Sharps Chapel, TN. Clearvision tours the southeastern USA. You can find more information about the group’s schedule, or contact them via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clearvisionquartet. You can also reach Clearvision at 256.342.5640 or by email at steve.cvq@gmail.com.

For more information on Southern Gospel Weekend: HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related