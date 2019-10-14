Coastal Events Reached An Agreement With New Covenant

Coastal Events Reached An Agreement With New CovenantWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on October 14, 2019 – 4:19 pm -
Coastal Events is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with New Covenant
from Beckley, West Virginia, to be the sound engineers for all Gospel Music Weekend events
as well as Gospel Music Expo in Tupelo, Mississippi, and Christian Country at the Creek in
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
New Covenant is a gospel music duo consisting of Rick Campbell and Larry Rowley.
Established in 1983, this group travels the country to spread the good news of Jesus Christ
through music. Their ministry extends beyond just singing, however. New Covenant has
also been providing sound to various gospel music events for many years, keeping them
running smoothly as well as being a source of encouragement to other artists. These men
can often be found praying with other artists before a performance or offering praise
afterwards.
Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events, believes that New Covenant will be a valuable asset to
his vision. “New Covenant has the experience we need to bring great sound to these events.
When the sound is good, the artists can just focus on singing. Sound engineers are vital to
what we do and can make a good event great. We are thrilled to have them on board.”
Rick Campbell, co-owner of New Covenant, states, “New Covenant is very excited to be a
part of Gospel Music Weekend and Christian Country at the Creek! We know that God will
use these events to reach out to a lost and dying world, and to provide encouragement to his
children. Many thanks to Rob Patz for his vision!”
You can hear New Covenant at the inaugural Christian Country at the Creek taking place
during Creekside October 30-31, 2019, from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Mill Creek Center
located at 2772 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Christian Country at the Creek
has a roster of over thirty talented artists including The McKay Project, Jessica Horton, Tonja
Rose, Pardoned, John Penney, and Hunter May. Also slated to make a special appearance
are the renowned Gerald Crabb, fan favorites Mark209 and The Detty Sisters.
Make your plans to join us for this special event. Admission is free to the public. VIP tickets
for Creekside are available for just $25.00 for the week. For more information, please contact
Rob Patz at (360)933-0741 or send an email to events@sgnscoops.com.
