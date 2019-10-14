Coastal Events Reached An Agreement With New Covenant

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 14, 2019 – 4:19 pm -

Coastal Events is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with New Covenant

from Beckley, West Virginia, to be the sound engineers for all Gospel Music Weekend events

as well as Gospel Music Expo in Tupelo, Mississippi, and Christian Country at the Creek in

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

New Covenant is a gospel music duo consisting of Rick Campbell and Larry Rowley.

Established in 1983, this group travels the country to spread the good news of Jesus Christ

through music. Their ministry extends beyond just singing, however. New Covenant has

also been providing sound to various gospel music events for many years, keeping them

running smoothly as well as being a source of encouragement to other artists. These men

can often be found praying with other artists before a performance or offering praise

afterwards.

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events, believes that New Covenant will be a valuable asset to

his vision. “New Covenant has the experience we need to bring great sound to these events.

When the sound is good, the artists can just focus on singing. Sound engineers are vital to

what we do and can make a good event great. We are thrilled to have them on board.”

Rick Campbell, co-owner of New Covenant, states, “New Covenant is very excited to be a

part of Gospel Music Weekend and Christian Country at the Creek! We know that God will

use these events to reach out to a lost and dying world, and to provide encouragement to his

children. Many thanks to Rob Patz for his vision!”

You can hear New Covenant at the inaugural Christian Country at the Creek taking place

during Creekside October 30-31, 2019, from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Mill Creek Center

located at 2772 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Christian Country at the Creek

has a roster of over thirty talented artists including The McKay Project, Jessica Horton, Tonja

Rose, Pardoned, John Penney, and Hunter May. Also slated to make a special appearance

are the renowned Gerald Crabb, fan favorites Mark209 and The Detty Sisters.

Make your plans to join us for this special event. Admission is free to the public. VIP tickets

for Creekside are available for just $25.00 for the week. For more information, please contact

Rob Patz at (360)933-0741 or send an email to events@sgnscoops.com.

