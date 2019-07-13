Coastal Media Events Update

Creekside 2019 presented by Coastal MediaCoastal Media and Rob Patz are preparing to bring the Creekside experience to music fans everywhere, with a goal of 12 gospel music conventions in 12 states over two years.

“We are in the planning stages already for several events,” Patz explains, “and my team is working hard to bring high quality events to these states.”

Here are a few of the upcoming 2020 events that are in the works:

Coastal Media will begin the year at the Southern Gospel Weekend, March 2020, in Oxford, Alabama (call 360-933-0741 or 256-310-7892 for information.)

Next on the calendar will be Mississippi, at the Gospel Music Expo in Tupelo, on April 23 – 25, 2020. Some of the artists appearing include John Penney, New Ground, Southern Image, M.C. Dr. Buck Morton, and Masters Quartet, Day 3, Jessica Horton, and others.

Gospel Music Weekend—Michigan is coming to Ann Arbor June 4 – 6, 2020. GMW Michigan will feature some fantastic artists from the Great Lakes Region, such as Gloryway, Justified Quartet, Cami Shrock, as well as some of the Creekside family of artists including the Dodrill Family, Livin Forgivin, Matchless Grace and Kristen Stanton.

Other states in these initial event plans include: Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Patz believes that the strength of gospel music is lies at the grassroots level— the local church, the communities, the regional ministries who are on the frontlines everyday. “We need to strengthen the frontlines. I believe that if we want to grow as an industry, we need to grow the support at the regional level first,” Patz explains.

Artists in the states mentioned, or those in the area who would like to become a part of the concerts, please contact Rob Patz at 360-920-4057.

Other upcoming events are highlighted below:

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend 2019

Coastal Media works with McKay Project and Vonda Armstrong to present Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend on Sept. 6 – 7, 2019, in the City Auditorium of Vernon. Artists include Amy Richardson, Gloryland, the Bibletones, Jessica Horton, Day Three, Hope’s Journey, and more. For more information, please call 662-889-2829, 256-310-7892, or 360-920-4057.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019

Creekside Gospel Music Convention returns to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in five months. Hundreds of people travel every year to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, for the entire five nights and four days of music, laughter and family, Oct. 27 – 31, 2019. The Creekside Gospel Music Convention offers Bluegrass, Country and Southern gospel afternoon music showcases, evening concerts, and midnight prayer. Some of the great artists already announced for this year are the Hyssongs, Down East Boys, 11th Hour, Gerald Crabb, Eagle’s Wings, Bibletones, Sue Dodge, the Browders, Josh and Ashley Franks, Hope’s Journey, and so many more.

The last Sunday of October sees the start of Creekside as the Kickoff Concert in the evening presents the Chordsmen and the Pine Ridge Boys. The Pine Ridge Boys are joining with Classic Records and Ken and Jean Grady of Gospel Music Today to record Creekside Live! Join them for all the fun on Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Conference Center, 2674 Florence Dr. Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The Pine Ridge Boys are bringing a bus tour to Creekside through Annabelle’s Adventures. Larry Stewart’s wife, Anne, of Annabelle’s Adventures, is hosting the trip from Oct. 27 – 30; to include the live concert taping, the 2019 Diamond Awards, VIP Seating at Creekside concerts, hotel accommodation and more. For more information, please email anne@pineridgeboys.com or phone 864-473-8535.

On Monday, Oct. 29, the load-in begins for the groups, as well as the first daily showcase. The evening concert hosts the Life Achievement award for one special music industry leader.

Tuesday night is the prestigious 2019 Diamond Award presentations. Special presenters and performances will accompany the awards, all recorded by WATC TV, for future programming. Be sure to vote today on the top five nominees at SGNScoops.com.

Concerts occur day and night during Creekside, as well as special preaching, continuing through Thursday night.

Creekside Bluegrass

Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. is pleased to welcome special host Les Butler in the presentation of Creekside Bluegrass, Oct. 28 – 31, 2019. The Smoky Mountain Convention Center will set the stage for the instrumental excellence and mountain harmonies of the King James Boys, Chigger Hill Boys and Terri, Golden Valley Crusaders, Bama Blu-Grace, Williamson Branch, Stevens Family Tradition, Family Sowell, and Walking By Faith.

The Creekside Bluegrass showcase, Bluegrass Gospel Extravaganza, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Les Butler will also be hosting a nightly Bluegrass Gospel Showcase on the main stage, featuring some of the excellent Bluegrass groups performing at the Extravaganza on Wednesday.

Fans who are excited about the Bluegrass showcases, should call 360-933-0741 and mention “Bluegrass Gospel” for special accommodation discounts.

Christian Country at the Creek

The inaugural Christian Country at the Creek, will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019, at the Mill Creek Conference Center, 2674 Florence Dr., in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Some of the artists appearing at this event include Sara Lewis, Jessica Horton, Bonita Eileen, Appointed2, Pardoned, Phoebe White, and more.

“We are excited to begin this new event running alongside Creekside,” says Patz. “Come hear more than 30 Christian Country artists during two music-packed days of concerts. This is one of the greatest musical styles today. Don’t miss it!”

For more information on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, the 2019 Diamond Awards ceremony, the Kick-Off Concert, Christian Country at the Creek, as well as accommodations and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741. Make your plans today to attend Creekside Gospel Music Convention, taking place Oct. 27 – Oct. 31, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information or to book your hotel, contact rob@sgnscoops.com or call 360- 933-0741‬.