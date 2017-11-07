Cody McCarver’s “What I Know” Going For Adds Now at Radio

Nashville, TN ( November 7, 2017 ) – Cody McCarver knows a few things so he decided to put those sentiments in a song. “What I Know,” from Cody’s release, Rise Up, has been released to radio and is going for adds now.

“The song “What I Know” is my favorite track I wrote for the new CDRise Up. I didn’t expect it to be a single but I am humbled that it is. I love the pure message of the song and it’s what I’ve learned since I have been living my life as a Christian,” Cody McCarver stated.

The release of “What I Know” comes on the heels of Cody’s first Singing News TOP 80 song, “Rise Up,” featured on both southern gospel and country radio outlets, in the United States and internationally.

Cody’s project, Rise Up, is available now on iTunes and all digital outlets.

ABOUT CODY MCCARVER:

Cody McCarver’s emotion-filled voice displays a life full of heartache and lessons. Yes, when you hear Cody sing, you know he has a story to tell.

Raised in the mountains of Spencer, TN, Cody’s first musical influence was in his home church. Even as a young child, Cody loved music and became the church piano player before the age of ten. It’s that musical connection to faith that has helped Cody through dark and troubled times, including the imprisonment of his father and his death inside a jail cell.

Cody spent over a decade with country music super-group, Confederate Railroad, eventually leaving to start his own solo career. This career was extremely lucrative with numerous accolades – including three number one videos’ on CMT Pure Country and earning the title of Independent Artist of the Year from Music Row Magazine.

Throughout his career, Cody has shared the stage with legends such as Charlie Daniels, David Allan Coe, Merle Haggard and more. His solo career saw his music topping the charts and even being featured in several motion pictures, which led to McCarver acting in several western films. His solo music has featured guest appearances by Colt Ford and The Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban.

The bright lights of fame and fortune brought many enjoyable things but it also exposed Cody to a very dark side. “Here I was with everything I could imagine,” states Cody, “but something was missing and I was miserable. So, I started filling that void with Jack Daniels, who became my best friend, every single day.” Cody’s life began to spiral out of control. “I was headed for death,” says Cody. “I knew something had to change…so I went to church.” Cody searched and found joy in his renewed relationship with God. Cody says: “God let me know that He never left me and He was with me the entire time.”

Today, Cody shares his story anywhere and everywhere he can – and there are no signs of slowing down. In fact, Cody’s just getting started!

McCarver lives just outside of Chattanooga, TN and is an ambassador for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America, an organization that is extremely close to his heart.

