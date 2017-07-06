Coffmans Enjoying A Whirlwind Summer

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 6, 2017 – 7:59 am -

Nashville, TN Breakout artist, the Coffmans, hosted a VIP media luncheon in Nashville, TN this week to highlight their new album, Judgment Day. The special event was held in Hendersonville and attended by several Southern Gospel professionals from print to television. “It was great for some of the leaders of our industry to get to know the Coffmans and their music,” stated Les Butler. Their new project is already showing signs of being a breakout album. Their first single to radio, “I Will Fear No Evil” is climbing the Singing News chart and is currently at # 53.

The Coffmans have quickly earned the attention of fans and industry alike as a group to watch. With the release of the Diamond Awards Top 10 nominations, the Coffmans received “Sunrise Artist of the Year” and “Sunrise Trio of the Year” nods. With major appearances at some of Gospel Music’s biggest events such as Singing In The Sun and Dollywood, fans have had a chance to fall in love with this talented family trio.

The Coffmans will host their first homecoming this fall. “Coffmania” will be held at the Danville Church of God in Danville, KY on October 28 at 6:30 pm. Joining the Coffmans that night will be the Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Quartet, and Danny Jones of the Singing News. The inaugural event will also feature a talent search the afternoon of the concert. The winner will receive an incredible package that includes a ten-song recording produced by award winning producer Les Butler, free radio promotion, a guest spot on the homecoming concert, and much more. Further details on the talent search can be found on the Coffmans website.

The Coffmans have much for which to be excited. Stay connected with the Coffmans at www.coffmanmusic.com.

