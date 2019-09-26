Coffmans invite you to Coffmania

Coffmans invite you to CoffmaniaWritten by Staff on September 26, 2019 – 4:16 pm -
The Coffman family are holding a huge party and everyone is invited. On October 26, 2019, Coffmania will envelope Danville, Kentucky with gospel music. The Danville Church of God will be the site for a great concert featuring the Hinsons, the Bakers, and the Shireys, and hosted by the Coffmans.
Emcee for the evening is Tim Estes. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
General admission is free. For more information visit the Coffmans online HERE.
