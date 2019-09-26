Coffmans invite you to Coffmania

Written by Staff on September 26, 2019 – 4:16 pm -

The Coffman family are holding a huge party and everyone is invited. On October 26, 2019, Coffmania will envelope Danville, Kentucky with gospel music. The Danville Church of God will be the site for a great concert featuring the Hinsons, the Bakers, and the Shireys, and hosted by the Coffmans.

Emcee for the evening is Tim Estes. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

General admission is free. For more information visit the Coffmans online HERE.

For more Gospel music features, read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related