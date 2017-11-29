Collingsworth Family Earns First GRAMMY Nomination

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 29, 2017 – 12:01 pm -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records artist The Collingsworth Family was elated to earn their first GRAMMY® nomination for the upcoming 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Their project, The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

“What an unexpected honor for the Recording Academy to nominate this project among the top 5 in its Best Roots Gospel Album category,” exclaimed Phil Collingsworth, Sr. “ Along this journey of ministry, sometimes the Lord allows quite unexpected moments of encouragement which seem to confirm ‘you are on the right track,’ and today was one of those moments for The Collingsworth Family.”

The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available at all digital and retail outlets. Also available at Christian music retail stores is their most recent release, That Day Is Coming, which is a live DVD recording that showcases the amazing talent and passion of The Collingsworth Family. All of these are distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 , live from Madison Square Garden in New York and broadcast on CBS beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET /4:30 p.m. PT.

