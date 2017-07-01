The Collingsworth Family Performs at CBA Convention

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 1, 2017 – 1:07 pm -

(Nashville, TN)… GMA/Dove Award-winning powerhouse group, The Collingsworth Family, was thrilled to be invited to perform as an honored host at Worship Him!

The special evening event was a headliner of UNITE 2017, the Christian Booksellers Association’s annual International Convention. CBA is a large organization made up of retailers, suppliers, publishers, distributors, authors, artists and filmmakers from all over the world.

The fan-favorite family group led a stirring concert inside Legacy Hall at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center on Tuesday, June 27th.

“It was a great opportunity for The Collingworth Family to worship with so many that facilitate the distribution of their music to the Christian retail marketplace,” said Phil Collingsworth. “It was awesome to forge a new bond with so many of the Provident-Sony marketing team, including Vice President of Sales, Jimmy Wheeler.”

The multi-award winning family performed selections from their most recent StowTown Records release, That Day Is Coming. The upcoming DVD release for the project is scheduled for September 15th and will be distributed worldwide by Provident-Sony Distribution.

That Day Is Coming made a resounding debut at #1 on the Soundscan Chart after the album first released in 2015.

The uplifting song “You’re About To Climb” will be the new radio single starting July 15th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related