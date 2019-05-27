Coming Soon to Sevierville, Tennessee

Written by scoopsnews on May 27, 2019 – 3:19 pm -

Northeast Georgia promotions (Linda and Dillard Hudgins) have partnered once again with Sheila Blackwell to bring some awesome gospel music to the Sevierville , Tennessee area. Saturday, June 1st twelve groups will take the stage from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. .The morning chapel service will start at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Earl King of Bryson City, NC bringing the message. Groups are coming from Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and a couple of local ones from the East Tennessee area The event is free to the public but a love offering will be taken. Everyone is welcome.

